10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 THEATRE

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 3-5

It will be the final few dates of this critically acclaimed stage adaptation of this popular 1970s sitcom all about the escapades of Frank Spencer. Comedian Joe Pasquale steps into the shoes of Michael Crawford to play the hapless Frank while Sarah Earnshaw and Susie Blake also star in the sitcom.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Dear Liar, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, May 1-5

A delightful, funny and moving dramatisation of

the wit and wisdom, anger and affection between Shaw, the famous critic and dramatist, and ‘Mrs Pat’, the acclaimed stage actress. Shaw was inspired to write the role of Eliza Doolittle for Mrs Pat, and he became infatuated with her. This is their story, told in their own words, with more than a dash of Pygmalion. It is presented by the Cytringan Players.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Craig Charles, Roadmender, Northampton, May 4

The legendary actor and DJ Craig Charles will hitting the decks once again playing the very best of soul and funk.

www.theroadmender.com

4 BOOK

Joe Pasquale, Waterstones, Northampton, May 5

Before taking on two performances of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, comedian Joe Pasquale will be signing copies of his book Deadknobs and Doomsticks, a collection of 12 illustrated horror stories.

5 THEATRE

Seriously Dead, Castle Theatre, Wellingbroough, May 5

The play tells the hilarious tale of Thelma Henderson deceased who cannot gain entry through The Pearly Gates as the system has gone digitalised and she has the incorrect paperwork.Thelma is told to wait by the scrapyard gates until the issue can be resolved but she finds herself a rather reluctant Guardian Angel watching over her school friend and the one true love of her life, Billy Blenkinsopp.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Shane Filan, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 6

Former Westlife star Shane Filan returns to the venue with this concert after a previous sell out performance and by popular demand.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 FAMILY

Princess Showtime, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, May 7

The show is ‘a tribute to all fairy-tale prince and princesses’, and among the

highlights are sing-a- longs, dancing, and fun for all. Showtime is at 12.30pm, and

runs for an hour and a half.

www.thedeco.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Mini Pop Festival, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, May 7

Later in the afternoon, it is party time for the older children – though the younger ones are welcome too - as The Deco hosts a mini pop festival, with sounds from

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Little Mixx and Ariana Grande.

www.thedeco.co.uk

9 COMEDY

Ed Byrne, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, May 7

Is life that bad or have we good reason to complain about it? Are we filled with righteous anger at a world gone wrong or are we all just a bunch of whiny little brats? In short, are we spoiled? Come and watch as Byrne takes this question and handle it in a show packed with comedy

www.castletheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

The Importance of Being Earnest, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 8-12

Jack wishes to marry Algernon’s cousin the beautiful Gwendolen but first he must convince her mother, the fearsome Lady Bracknell, of the respectability of his parents and his past. For Jack, however, this is not as easy as it sounds, having started life abandoned in a handbag at Victoria station. Prepare to take a welcome turn with Wilde’s much-loved Algernon, Jack, Gwendolen and Cecily, as town and country clash in a brilliant and wildly funny story of romance, identity, perambulators and capacious handbags. Gwen Taylor, Susan Penhaligon, Thomas Howes and Kerry Ellis star.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

