10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 MUSICAL

The Last Ship, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 26-28

This personal musical inspired by Sting’s own childhood experiences, shows the collective defiance of a community facing the demise of the shipbuilding industry alongside a poignant and moving romantic tale of childhood sweethearts and the adults they grew up to become.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2THEATRE

Funny Faces, Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, April 26-28

A double bill of two beautifully written plays based on the lives and loves of two British legends, Sid James and Joan Sims. One looks at the regrets he has in the hour before what was Sid’s final performance and the other looks at the secret life of Joan.

www.playhousenorthampton.com

3 COMEDY

Funhouse Comedy, Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth and Towcester Mill Brewery, April 26

Andrew Lawrence and Bennett Arron will be performing at both venues while there will be different comedians at the two places.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

4 MUSICAL

All Shook Up, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering,April 26-28

KOS Musical Theatre Company serve up this Elvis Presley musical loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. The story centres on Natalie Haller – a young girl with big dreams. She and the other characters in this small town receive a surprise visit from a mysterious leather-jacketed, guitar-playing stranger who helps them to discover the magic of romance and the power of rock and roll.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

5 SPORT

Glenn Hoddle, Deco Theatre, Northampton, May 27

The former England, Chelsea and Tottenham manager will be looking back at his career as both a player for Spurs, and a manager in the special event. People will also be able to ask their own questions. The event will be raising funds for local charity Niamh’s Next Step.

www.thedeco.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Stormbringer and Sarpa Salpa, Roadmender, Northampton, April 27-28

Northants metallers Stormbringer are headlining the Roadmender on Friday with alternative quartet Sarpa Salpa playing the following night.

www.theroadmender.com

7 MUSIC

Mark Morriss, Charles Bradlaugh, Northampton, April 28

Following a lauded performance in 2016, frontman of The Bluetones Mark Morriss returns for another solo show. Morriss released six albums with The Bluetones, the most recent 2010’s A New Athens.

bit.ly/MarkMorrissTCBApr18

8 COMEDY

Richard Herring, Kettering Arts Centre, April 28

One half of a famous comedy duo, Richard will be coming to the venue for the first time. His new show looks at how his life has changed in the last decade, from, single kidult, literally fighting his way through a mid-life crisis, to married father who is mid-way to the telegram from the Queen.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 1-5

Joe Pasquale starring as the loveable accident-prone Frank Spencer, Sarah Earnshaw as his wife Betty and Susie Blake as his disapproving Mother-in-Law, Mrs Fisher. The original sitcom gave us the hapless Frank and his long-suffering wife Betty with catch phrases galore and a never-ending list of disasters with roller-skating escapades and runaway chickens.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Dear Liar, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, May 1-5

A delightful, funny and moving dramatisation of the wit and wisdom, anger and affection between Shaw, the famous critic and dramatist, and ‘Mrs Pat’, the acclaimed stage actress. Shaw was inspired to write the role of Eliza Doolittle for Mrs Pat, and he became infatuated with her. This is their story, told in their own words, with more than a dash of Pygmalion. It is presented by the Cytringan Players.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

