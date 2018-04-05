10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 THEATRE

The Selfish Giant, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 5-7

It is the heart-warming story of a giant who adores his garden. Unfortunately, he won’t let any children play in it. But as winter comes and threatens not to leave, the giant looks out at his garden and is forced to make a big decision. It is one of the lesser known pieces by Oscar Wilde and has been adapted into a musical by composer Guy Chambers.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 MUSIC

The Hollies, Royal & Derngate, Northampton , April 5

This band created some of the best songs ever, including US no. 1 Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress), The Air That I Breathe, Bus Stop, I’m Alive, Carrie Anne, the soul-stirring UK no. 1 He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother, and many more classic worldwide hits.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Cilla and the Shades of the 60s, Deco Theatre, Northampton, April 6

This stunning and elegant tribute to the life of Cilla sours it’s way through the 60s. Led by the gorgeous Shades trio, the show rediscovers one of music’s most defining eras and reflects on some of it’s biggest stars.

www.thedeco.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Jumanji, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, April 7

When young Alan Parrish discovers a mysterious board game, he doesn’t realise its unimaginable powers until he is magically transported, before the startled eyes of his friend Sarah, into the untamed jungles of Jumanji.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

RPO: Alexander Romanovsky performs Chopin, April 8

Bringing a distinctly Romantic feel to the afternoon is Smetana’s vibrant Overture to his first and most enduring comic opera The Bartered Bride followed by Alexander Romanovsky performing Chopin’s dazzling Piano Concerto No.2. Technically taxing and richly melodic, Chopin’s masterpiece blends rippling virtuosity, Polish dance rhythms and lyricism.

www.royalnandderngate.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Dear Zoo, The Core at Corby Cube, April 8-9

This timeless children’s classic book by author and illustrator Rod Campbell, is making its stage premiere. It unfolds with engaging puppets, music and lots of audience interaction.

www.thecorecorby.com

7 ENTERTAINMENT

Apex Pro Wrestling, The Grampian, Corby, April 8

Get ready to rumble with this family wrestling event. Tickets for the show are £2 for adults and £1 for children.

www.facebook.com/events/140496546743051

8 THEATRE

Awful Auntie, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 10-14

When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea her life is in danger! Waking up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie. This is an adaptation of a book of the same name by actor and comedian David Walliams.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Up close and personal with Martine, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, April 10

Former EastEnders and Love Actually’s Martine McCutcheon will be presenting music from her latest album, a personal insight into her life. There will also be a question and answer session.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

10 MUSIC

Alice in Wonderland, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, April 11-12

Alice is enjoying her picnic when she sees a white rabbit talking to himself. Following the rabbit down a rabbit hole, Alice finds herself in the fantastical Wonderland, inhabited by the dame: Duchess Dolly, the bonkers Mad Hatter, the evil The Queen of Hearts and her henchmen Tweedle-Dum and Tweedle-Dee. Leslie Ash, Ashleigh from Britain’s Got Talent and Dave Benson-Phillips star in this Easter pantomime.

www.thedeco.co.uk

