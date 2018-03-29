10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 COMEDY

David Baddiel, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 29

My Family: Not The Sitcom is a show about memory, ageing, infidelity, dysfunctional relatives, moral policing on social media, golf, and gay cats. A massively disrespectful celebration of the lives of David Baddiel’s late sex-mad mother, Sarah, and dementia-ridden father, Colin.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 COMEDY

Funhouse Comedy, Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth, March 29

Among the comedians to perform is Alan Hudson and a very special guest with several television appearances who has yet to be announced at the time of going to print.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

3 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 30

Tez Ilyas, an award winning comedian, will be among the acts performing at this regular comedy club. Mandy Knight and Carly Smallman will also appear with the night compered by Dan Evans.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Dad’s Army Hour, The Core at Corby Cube, March 30 Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 31

Two actors play 25 characters in this staging of classic radio scripts based on favourite episodes from the original TV series. It will celebrate 50 years of Perry and Croft’s quintessential sitcom, which won the Best One-Liner accolade in a poll of comedians conducted earlier this year by Gold, with the immortal words “Don’t tell him, Pike”.

www.thecorecorby.com or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 MUSIC

ABBA Mania, The Core at Corby Cube, March 31

Abba Mania brings ABBA fans old and new a night not to be missed. Dig out those platforms, dust down those flares and enjoy all of your favourite ABBA hits, including Mamma Mia, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Winner Takes It All, Super Trouper and many more.

www.thecorecorby.com

6 FAMILY

Kelmarsh Country Show, Kelmarsh Hall, April 1-2

This festival will be celebrating the very best of rural life with a wide range of displays and attractions designed for the entire family. It will have everything from falconry to fly-fishing.

www.countrymanfairs.co.uk

7 THEATRE

Remembering Fred, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 2

Strictly stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara pay tribute to Fred Astaire in this spectacular new theatre show. The show will take the audience on a magical journey of dance, live music and entertainment supported by special appearances from various celebrity guests.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 THEATRE

The Selfish Giant, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 4-7

The Selfish Giant is the heart-warming story of a Giant who adores his garden. He won’t let any children play in it. But as winter comes and threatens not to leave, the Giant looks out at his garden and is forced to make a big decision. It is adapted from a short story written by Oscar Wilde.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Menopause The Musical. Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, April 4

This celebration of women and ‘The Change’, is an all-singing, all-dancing comedy bringing together four women at a department store sale, who on first appearance have nothing in common. However, the sale of a black lace bra soon stimulates comical female heart-to-hearts on hot flushes, night sweats, memory loss, chocolate binges, not enough sex, too much sex and plastic surgery.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

10 OPERA

Macbeth, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, April 4

Verdi’s life-long love affair with Shakespeare’s works began with Macbeth, a play he considered to be ‘one of the greatest creations of man’. The warrior Macbeth fights on the side of the King of Scotland – but when a coven of witches prophesy that he shall become king himself, a ruthless ambition drives Macbeth and his wife to horrific acts.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

