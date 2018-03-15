10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 THEATRE

Murder Most Legal, The Abbey Centre, East Hunsbury, March 15-17

Elvis fan, Murdoch ‘Doc’ McNee is the less-than- competent senior partner in a legal practice. Things come to a head whilst his office is being decorated and he has to use the reception area where stroppy staff and difficult clients are

bound on various collision courses. The reading of a will

brings enmity and angst to the fore – a trigger for murder…

www.abbeycommunitytheatre.co.uk

2 ART

Fifteen, Avenue Gallery, Northampton, March 15-19

Fifteen second year Fine Art Painting and Drawing students from The University of Northampton are presenting their spring show. The emerging artists are showcasing their new work. The collection includes a diverse range of approaches to painting and drawing.

3 THEATRE

Love from a Stranger, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 15-17

It is the final few performances of this little known Agatha Christie play before it tours the country. It features a whirlwind romance between Cecily Harrington and a handsome stranger and is packed with suspense in an edge of the seat thriller.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 15-25

Based on the story and characters from the film, this production turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.

Join Shrek, (Steffan Harri) and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona (Laura Main) from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad and a gang of fairytale misfits for a show for all the family.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 THEATRE

Finding Nana, Geddington Village Hall, March 16

Finding Nana celebrates the universal, unconditional love between a granddaughter and her Nana and the desperate need to capture memories before they disappear.

0758 1210454

6 MUSIC

Bedlam Breakout, Roadmender, Northampton, March 16-18

It is the 25th anniversary show at the Roadmender and will feature three days of some of the best rockabilly, psychobilly, garage thrash and punk rock from around the world.

www.bedlambreakout.com

7 MUSIC

Total Stone Roses, Picturedrome, Northampton, March 17

The Total Stone Roses will be playing the iconic band’s biggest hits. Support will be by Corby’s King Purple. Doors open at 9pm, tickets cost £10 in advance.

www.thepadpresents.com

8 FAMILY

Grand opening, Delapre Abbey, Northampton, March 17-18

There will be a weekend packed with various activities for people of all ages including musket firing, jousting, falconry, axe throwing and much more. Alongside this there will be tours available to look around the abbey.

www.delapreabbey.org

9 THEATRE

The Pirates of Penzance, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 19-24

With many members from the Daventry area, the Northampton Gilbert and Sullivan group prepare to perform the duo’s most famous piece. This perennial favourite sees the Pirate King, the Major General, hordes of hapless policemen and swashbuckling pirates come to blows over orphans, daughters and indefatigable piratical deeds.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

Peppa Pig, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, March 21-22

Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. Children over 12 months old must have their own seat.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk