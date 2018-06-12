10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

1 BALLET

Swan Lake, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, June 12

The Royal Ballet presents a new production of Tchaikovsky’s magnificent classical ballet beamed live from the Royal Opera House. Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful woman, Odette, he is enraptured. But she is under a spell that holds her captive, allowing her to regain her human form only at night.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Matilda, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 30

The West End smash hit musical Matilda can be seen at Milton Keynes Theatre. It follows the same story of the book of the same name about a headstrong girl determined to make life better for herself. The show is the winner of more than 85 international awards, including 16 for best musical.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 COMEDY

Brewery Comedy, Leighton Buzzard Brewery, June 13

Comics Joe Jacobs, Caroline Mabey, Adam Riley and Valerio Miconi will be performing at the venue where several craft beers will be served.

www.brewerycomedy.com/leighton-buzzard

4 MUSIC

Material Girl, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, June 13

It tells the story of the Queen of pop Madonna. Told through the eyes of our leading lady, Jodie Jackson, audiences will hear stories and little known facts about Madonna as the show follows her career and music through her 35 years at the top. Material Girl features all of Madonna’s biggest hits including the likes of Like A Virgin, Papa Don’t Preach, Vogue, Crazy for You, Into The Groove, Like A Prayer, Express Yourself and many more.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

5 FILM

The Leisure Seeker, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, June 15

John Spencer is a retired professor with a penchant for lecturing young people on literature but now suffers from dementia so his wife, Ella, a perky southern belle, decides to take him on one last trip to see Ernest Hemingway’s old house in their camper van – The Leisure Seeker. Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland star.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

McVicar, The Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, June 16

This Hemel based rock covers band, pride themselves on not playing the usual cover songs. Music starts at 9.30pm and entrance is free.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

7 MUSIC

A Century of Soul, The Heath Inn, Heath and Reach, June 16

This oul RnB covers band will be performing from 9pm to 11pm and entrance is free.

www.theheathinn.com

8 MUSIC

The Alke Quartet, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, June 16

The quartet is made up of Soh-Yon Kim and Henry Chandler, both on violins, Ben Harrison on viola and Karen French on cello. This concert organised by Leighton Buzzard Music Club has been rearranged having been postponed in January.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Donna Taggart, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, June 17

Following her astonishing international success with her song Jealous Of The Angels, which has now achieved multi-platinum status, and her debut Irish and UK tour last year, Donna Taggart is now established as one of Ireland’s top live female performers. Her singing has been compared to Eva Cassidy, Mary Black and Alison Krauss.

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

10 FAMILY

Don’t Get Locked In, Wing

This new fully immersive escape room experience based in Wing near Leighton Buzzard enables you and your team to work together and use your problem solving skills to solve puzzles, decipher codes and escape the room - all in 60 minutes. Set during World War II, you and your team of cryptologists have 60 minutes to solve the puzzles and find the secret plans to help end the war. Adults £20, Seniors £18, Children (under 16) £10.

www.dontgetlockedin.com

