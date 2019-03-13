Worley will leave Saints for Bedford Blues at end of season

Saints have announced that Matt Worley will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who arrived at Saints from Racing 92 last summer, had shown some promise in the black, green and gold, predominantly for the Wanderers.



Worley, who could play on the wing or at full-back, scored five tries in two Wanderers matches just before Christmas.



But he has not been able to truly break into the first team, making just one appearance for Saints, against Bristol Bears in the Premiership Rugby Cup in October.

And Worley will join Championship club Bedford Blues this summer.

He has been playing for the Blues on loan during the current campaign.