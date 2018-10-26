Worley ready to make his parents proud on competitive Saints debut

Matt Worley knows he'd better make his competitive Saints debut a good one this weekend.

That is because not only will he be bidding to impress his coaches, team-mates and the Saints fans, but he will have to make the money his parents spent worth it.

Worley's mum and dad are flying over from their home in Hong Kong especially for the Premiership Rugby Cup curtain-raiser against Bristol Bears.

And it will be a big occasion for the 21-year-old full-back, who joined Saints during the summer after leaving French club Racing 92.

"I'm really excited to play my first competitive game for the Saints - it's something I've been looking forward to for a long time," Worley said.

"Opportunities come up for the youngsters in the Premiership Rugby Cup, it's more of a rotational squad and I've just got to take the opportunity I've been given.

"I want to go out there and impress Boydy (boss Chris Boyd) and the fans.

"I know I've got some special guests coming because my parents are flying from Hong Kong to come and watch. They sent me a text on Tuesday morning to say they've booked their tickets.

"I'm really excited about that because I haven't played in front of them for two or three years and we'll definitely be able to hear their voices in the crowd."

It is a rare chance for Worley's parents to watch him play as he was snapped up by Racing as a teenager and made the big move from Hong Kong, where he grew up, to France.

"My dad came over for a couple of games while I was in Paris, but my mum hasn't really had the chance to come over and watch so I'm really excited to be able to play in front of them," he explained.

"They've invited the rest of the family - the grandparents, the uncles, the aunties - because not many people have the opportunity to watch me play.

"My mum is probably a calmer watcher than my dad. He's the one who screams like a mad man.

"I think they will love it and they are just coming over for the weekend, which shows how much it means to them.

"They've said they wanted to watch me play in a competitive game for years and years so I'm really happy it's going to happen this week."

Worley was given game time during pre-season and has also strutted his stuff for the Wanderers.

And he said: "I'm feeling really comfortable here now. All the boys are really great and we've got a good team culture.

"It was really difficult at Racing with so many different nationalities and languages. There wasn't really a set culture, but here there's a really good buy-in from everyone.

"I'm really comfortable and I just need to pass my driving test so I can get around a lot easier.

"It's the thing that's going on at the moment and I've only done four lessons so it's early days.

"I've never had the opportunity to learn, and being in the driving seat is a lot more stressful than being on the pitch!"

Worley is currently living with lock Alex Moon and No.8 Devante Onojaife.

And he said: "We have a great house, get along well and we're all lucky enough to be involved this weekend.

"Friday night, we'll be in bed by 8pm.

"I'm actually one of the oldest Academy players at the moment, which is weird because I was one of the youngest at Racing.

"To come here as an older young one makes a change and it's great to see the Acad and first years getting an opportunity in the coming weeks.

"It's really positive for everyone."

Worley would dearly love to start his competitive Saints career with a win against Bristol Bears this weekend.

And he said: "Everything is to play for, no matter if it's the Prem Cup or the actual Prem games.

"If you're training well, you get your opportunity so we've just got to go all guns blazing and try to put in the best possible performance."