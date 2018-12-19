Worley hoping to build on his Wanderers heroics

Just 24 hours after he and many of his team-mates arrived back in England, Matt Worley made his mark at Franklin’s Gardens.

The winger scored a second-half hat-trick for the Wanderers as they thrashed Worcester Cavaliers 50-7 in the Premiership Rugby Shield at Franklin’s Gardens.

Worley came off the bench at half-time to replace Tom Collins, who was only given 40 minutes on his return from a fractured cheekbone.

And Worley certainly took his chance, scoring twice before completing his hat-trick with a stunning score, which saw him race from inside his own 22 to dive over the line.

“I couldn’t have imagined that at all,” said the 21-year-old.

“The first half was expansive but it wasn’t easy. They were pretty strong but I was in the right place at the right time.

“For the third try, I thought I was quicker than them, I backed myself and it was great to get in that corner.

“It was really good.

“I didn’t really know how long I was going to get and how many opportunities I was going to get, but I think I took every one that came to me.

“I was very happy to put myself forward for the next couple of games.”

On the aftermath of the trip to Romania, where Saints saw their clash with Timisoara Saracens called off due to heavy snow, Worley said: “I was pretty tired.

“I had a good sleep on Sunday night even though we didn’t get in until 9pm.

“It was a pretty interesting couple of days, my back was sore from scooping too much snow!

“Unfortunately we didn’t actually get to play the game but it was certainly interesting.

“Everyone was very frustrated and when we arrived back at the hotel at 3am on Sunday morning - there weren’t many happy players there.

“But it was character building!”

The Wanderers’ next game comes on Sunday, when Sale Jets will visit the Gardens (kick-off 1pm), two days before Christmas.

And Worley, who has made one appearance for the Saints first team so far, said: “I’m looking forward to it and hoping I get another opportunity to do the same thing.

“Hopefully my parents might be able to make it over. It’s going to be an interesting Christmas in Northampton for us.”