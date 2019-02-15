Wood wants to stay at Saints

Tom Wood feels he has 'unfinished business' at Saints and is desperate to stay at the club beyond the summer.

The experienced flanker's contract comes to an end at the conclusion of the current campaign.

But Wood would love to finish his career at Franklin's Gardens, having already enjoyed almost nine years in Northampton.

The 32-year-old has made 179 appearances for Saints since joining from Worcester Warriors in the summer of 2010.

However, his future beyond the summer remains uncertain.

"Contract negotiations are ongoing," Wood said.

"From my point of view, I really enjoy it at the Saints and I feel like I've got a bit of unfinished business after the past couple of years, which have been a bit flat from a team and personal point of view.

"I'd like to stay a bit longer and finish on a high with the club.

"I don't want to play late into my 30s and cling on for every last contract I can get and go down the leagues; my intention is to stay at the top and I feel like I've got a good couple of years in me.

"I feel like I'm back playing really well now, I feel as fit as I ever have and I want to play for probably two more years at the top of my game and bow out gracefully after that if the body stays in one piece for that long.

"It (staying at Saints) is certainly my first choice and my intention but there's a few details to iron out and it comes down to whether the club and the coaches want to keep me and whether I'm part of the future of the club in their minds.

"They've got finances and everything else to balance - the club has been under a little bit of pressure financially over the past couple of years - and Chris Boyd coming in perhaps wants to put his own stamp on the team.

"So there are lots of things to consider, I hope I can be part of it but it's a business these days, a professional world and I'm going to have to take it as it comes.

"It can creep into your mindset a little bit but the thing to remember is that the only way you get a contract is by playing well and the only way you play well is by focusing on the detail and the micro-skills and the day-to-day application.

"It all comes back to your character as a person, how your turn up to work every day and whether you're willing to die for it each Saturday you get given the shirt.

"My attitude doesn't change whether I'm in contract or playing for a contract or anything else.

"It won't change whether I'm at the Saints next season or elsewhere - you always prepare as a professional, give it your best and when you take the field you go to war."

Tom Wood was speaking at a Gallagher ‘Train with your Heroes’ session at Northampton Outlaws after the club won a nationwide competition launched by Gallagher, a passionate community insurance broker and proud title partner of Premiership Rugby.