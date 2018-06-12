Wood encouraged as new era starts at Saints

Tom Wood says he is encouraged by what he has seen after Saints returned to training on Monday.

New head coach Chris Boyd, who will soon travel back to complete the Super Rugby season with the Hurricanes before returning to England later this summer, took charge of training at Saints this week.

The new-look management team, which includes new attack coach Sam Vesty, who has arrived from Worcester Warriors, have been putting the players through their paces.

And experienced flanker Wood enjoyed the official start of the new era at Saints.

"First official day back at the club today," Wood tweeted on Monday evening. "Great to meet some of our new lads and start prep for the season ahead.

"Early days obviously but really encouraged by what I've seen and heard. #COYS #bigwetbusticket #whoswhointhezoo?"