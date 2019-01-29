Week off is so key for Saints

Attack coach Sam Vesty says the Saints players have been told to enjoy themselves and recover during their rare week off.

The black, green and gold are now on a well-earned break after beating Leicester Tigers 47-20 at Franklin';s Gardens last Saturday.

It booked a place in the Premiership Rugby Cup for Chris Boyd's men, who can now sit back and wait for this weekend's fixtures to unfold as they eye their potential semi-final opponents.

The Saints squad have been given the whole of this week off and will return to work next week in preparation for the final-four tie, which takes place on the second weekend of February.

"The season is very draining," Vesty said. "It drains all your resources and if you ever get a chance to take a week off, the boys need it.

"When they'll come back, they'll come back a lot fresher.

"Playing every week without any break is brutally hard, as much mentally as it is physically.

"They deserve this week (off).

"They get a break for the week and it will be very much about enjoying themselves and just recovering.

"It will be about recouperating the mind and the bodies.

"We (the coaches) get some time off as well."