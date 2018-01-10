Wasps boss Young responds to speculation linking Saints with wing Bassett

Wasps boss Dai Young has refused to dismiss speculation that Josh Bassett is set to sign for Saints.

Bassett has been strongly linked with a move to Franklin’s Gardens, with the green, black and gold seeking wing reinforcements following George North’s decision to return to Wales.

North turned down the chance of a new contract at Saints in favour of heading home.

And Bassett would fit the bill to fill the void as he would be available during international periods and has proven himself to be a good finisher during his time at the Ricoh Arena.

The 25-year-old moved to Wasps from Bedford Blues in 2013 and has established himself in the first team this season, scoring seven times.

When asked about speculation linking Bassett with Saints, Young told the Coventry Telegraph: “He won’t be the only one who is rumoured to be leaving. It’s the same about people rumoured to be coming in.

“When the time is right we’ll announce who is leaving, without a shadow of a doubt we’ll have players leaving, that’s professional sport.

“So we’ll certainly have players leaving and we’ll have players coming in as well so when the time is right to do that we will.

“But it’s not a surprise, if it’s Josh Bassett today, it’ll be somebody else tomorrow. We get linked with lots of players really and until it’s announced it’s just speculation.”