Waller makes long-awaited return in Wanderers' clash with Newcastle

Alex Waller will make his long-awaited return from injury when the Wanderers travel to Kingston Park to face Newcastle Falcons tonight (kick-off 7pm).

The prop has been sidelined since breaking his arm in an Aviva Premiership fixture against the Falcons at Franklin's Gardens in early December.

He has suffered a few setbacks while on the comeback trail but was a reserve for Saints' defeat to Saracens on Saturday and now gets a start for the Wanderers.

Ben Foden is also in the starting 15 as he lines up at full-back, while Tom Collins, who scored a hat-trick in the Wanderers' 75-26 win against Wasps A last Monday, is on the wing.

The Wanderers, who won the Prem Rugby A League last season, will be looking to make it 10 bonus-point wins from as many matches this time round.

But they will be up against a strong Newcastle side that includes former Saints players Dom Waldouck and Jake Ilnicki as well as France international Maxime Mermoz.

Ex-Saints Academy player George Wacokecoke, who attends Northumbria University, will be on the Falcons bench.

Newcastle Falcons: Penny; Kibirige, Waldouck, Mermoz, Stevenson; Socino, Elliott; Brocklebank, Blamire, Ilnicki, Cavubati, Davidson; Burrows, Chick, Hogg.

Replacements: Blackett, Mavinga, Payne, Davies, Graham, Cowell, Matavesi, Wacokecoke.

Wanderers: Foden; K Pisi, Dingwall, Stephenson, Collins; Grayson, Kessell; Waller, Clare, M Collins; Moon, D Onojaife; Ludlam, Ryan, Eadie.

Replacements: Fish, Beesley, Trinder, Allman, Strachan, Emery, Elliott, Estelles.