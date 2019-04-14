Wakely reflects on draw at Glamorgan as opposition coach questions Northants' caution

Alex Wakely was happy to give his bowlers some much-needed rest as Northants racked up a whopping 750 all out at Glamorgan.

Ricardo Vasconcelos (184), Rob Keogh (150) and Rob Newton (105) all made centuries in the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash at Cardiff.

Glamorgan had made 570 for eight before declaring in their first innings, and they eventually finished the match on 70 for one in their second.

That meant Northants had to be satisfied with a second draw in as many matches after a stalemate in their Championship curtain-raiser against Middlesex.

And Wakely said: "I thought it was a very poor pitch, and as you saw, very difficult for the bowlers to take wickets.

"Our bowlers had a long bowl in the last game against Middlesex and in the first innings here, and it did them good to have a rest.

"It was difficult to score quickly and we weren’t prepared to declare."

Glamorgan head coach Matthew Maynard appeared to be slightly critical of Northants for not attacking more at Sophia Gardens.

Maynard said: "The (Glamorgan) batsmen batted aggressively on a good pitch, the bowlers were disciplined and had we taken the five chances in the field, things might have been different.

"We can’t comment on the way Northants played, but had we been in their position, we would have certainly attacked more, declared and had a go at winning the game."