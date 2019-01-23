Tigers hooker McMillan ready for a Saints reunion

Ross McMillan is looking forward to a Franklin's Gardens reunion on Saturday afternoon.

The hooker played for Saints from 2012 to 2015, making 42 appearances for the club.



But he is now a Leicester Tigers player and looks set to be part of their squad for this weekend's Premiership Rugby Cup encounter.



"I enjoyed my time at Northampton," McMillan told the Leicester Mercury.



"I had four and a bit years there winning a few trophies but more importantly making a lot of friends and memories in a club that supported me on and off the field.



"At the same time I'm fully committed to Leicester Tigers and really enjoying my time here and looking forward to seeing what's ahead.



"I've played with Bristol there (at the Gardens), too.



"It is always fun and it's always a challenge, especially when there are people that you have seen before, not just players but support staff and fans to a certain degree.



"But I want to win. I'm going there firstly to win a game of rugby then I can say hello to friends afterwards."



It may not be a Gallagher Premiership showdown, but this weekend's cup encounter will still mean plenty to both sides.



Leicester are already out and will just be playing for bragging rights, but Saints know a bonus-point win can book them a place in the semi-finals.



"It doesn't matter what sort of side they put out. It is a derby game," McMillan said.



"It will be high tempo and I'm looking forward to the physicality of it.



"I'm in a select group of players who have been in both dressing rooms and now I'm looking forward to going back to Franklin's Gardens as a Leicester Tigers player.



"Ultimately it will be one of those games that these guys, and especially some of the younger guys, remember and hopefully really gives them the drive to want to play in moire derbies in the years to come."