Stephenson looks forward to fresh start as he signs for London Irish

Tom Stephenson has become the latest Saints player to agree a summer switch to London Irish.

On Wednesday, the Exiles announced the signing of experienced fly-half Stephen Myler.

And now it has been confirmed that Stephenson will be linking up with Myler and another former Saint, prop Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, at the Championship club next season.

The centre, who recently skippered the Wanderers to Prem Rugby A League glory, was offered a new contract at Saints, but he was desperate for a fresh start and to secure more game time.

He should get that at Irish as they look to return to England's top division at the first time of asking.

And Stephenson, who made 54 appearances for Saints, helping the club to a Premiership and Challenge Cup double in 2014, said: "From speaking to Danny, who I’ve played with at Northampton and in the England Under-20s team, there is an exciting set-up at London Irish.

"I’m really enthusiastic about being part of the club’s future under Declan Kidney.

“I feel that I’m ready for a fresh challenge and hopefully I can hit the ground running when I arrive at Hazelwood in the summer.”