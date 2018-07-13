Steelbacks lacking 'go-and-get-it' attitude, says Ripley

Northants head coach David Ripley says his side don't currently have the 'go-and-get-it' attitude they need to win Vitality Blast matches.

The Steelbacks slumped to their fourth defeat in as many games in this season's competition as they were comprehensively beaten by Worcestershire Rapids.

In a game reduced to nine overs per side due to a rain delay, the Rapids ran riot, racking up a huge 130 for three before limiting Northants to 89 for six to win by 41 runs.

Only Alex Wakely, who hit an unbeaten 54 from 21 balls, was able to get any joy with the bat as three of his team-mates, Ben Duckett, Josh Cobb and Steven Crook, registered ducks.

And it was a sadly familiar tale for the Steelbacks, who have been on the wrong end of some heavy defeats during the formative stages of the 20-over tournament.

“We were considerably on the wrong end of things and that is the disappointing thing," Ripley said.

“We haven’t really been competitive. A one-sided nine-over game. You don’t often lose a nine over game by the amount of runs we did.

“We were disappointing, Worcestershire were very good and looked like a team that are full of confidence - and we didn’t.

“They have invested in overseas batters and with Joe Clarke, they have three big guns firing upfront.

"They got a foothold in the game and we found it hard to claw that back.

“We looked very tentative in the field and in the same conditions Worcestershire looked hungry to pull balls in and, with Richard Levi, the catch that Ed Barnard took was an example of the difference between the sides, probably mentally.

“We have got a good T20 side but at the moment that go-and-get-it attitude we’ve built our game on isn’t there.”

But there was delight in the Worcestershire camp as they made it four wins from as many matches in the Blast.

“As performances go for us this campaign, that was a complete performance," said Worcestershire's head bowling coach, Alan Richardson.

“We had no idea of what a good score was going to be in nine overs. None of the guys had played that before, but the batting unit was sensational.

“There was a real intensity in what they were doing and they probably gave us an over-par score in nine overs, probably better than we could have wished for.

“Then the scoreboard pressure helped us, but the bowlers executed their skills brilliantly.

“I think the confidence has spread through from the 50-over competition and that thankfully has also gone into the T20 campaign.

“It is similar. We are just condensing it down but the guys are having similar roles and are just trying to execute similar skills.

“The guys are just backing themselves. They are practising really hard, practising with really good intent and they back themselves in a game to do that.

“It is obviously helping that it is coming off in games so that they have the confidence to do that but there are no repercussions for the guys if they go out and practice the way they do and it doesn’t quite come off.

“We are happy with that. Obviously if it does come off, we are ecstatic and we are going to win games.”