SNOOKER: Wilson ready for Allen test in World Championship quarter-finals

Tears rolled down county ace Kyren Wilson’s face when he last faced Mark Allen on the big stage, but the Kettering potter says he knows what he needs to do to ensure their next match does not end in heartbreak.

Wilson was beaten 10-7 by Allen in January’s Masters final, but he has a chance of revenge on Tuesday when they get their Betfred World Snooker Championship quarter-final up and running.

The 26-year-old, who is based at Barratts Club in Northampton, reached the last eight with a convincing 13-5 win against Jamie Jones in the second round at the Crucible Theatre, but knows it is about to get a whole lot tougher against in-form Northern Ireland star Allen.

However, Wilson is convinced he knows what to do this time around and ensure it is he who is smiling when they shake hands.

“Taking on Mark will be interesting, it will be a very tough match because he is a very tough match player,” said Wilson.

“I am definitely going to be up against it against Mark but it is a match I will enjoy.

“It was obviously nice to have the belief that I can do it in the big three when I made the final.

“I kept throwing a couple of dodgy frames in and that is the worst thing you can do against players of this quality.

“The task is simple: don’t throw in those silly frames. I did not see his match against Joe [Perry], I try not to watch too much of it.

“You see the scores going around and there is no surprise for me that he is back in the quarters. It is going to be a tough match.”

With two-time defending champion Mark Selby and former winner Shaun Murphy both knocked out, the top half of the draw has opened up for an Allen or Wilson to go deep.

Jones was rarely a threat to Wilson, who led 5-3 after the first session before hitting the accelerator and stretching that to 11-5.

He finished off in style and he is now desperate to ensure his good form does not go to waste.

“I am starting to believe I can win myself. You have to start putting in the performances and this is the third year I have been to the quarter-finals,” he said.

“That speaks volumes of how much my game has improved. And I believe I belong where I am, I work very hard and I am dedicated.

“It pays off when you do the right things.”

