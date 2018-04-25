Saints wing North set for summer switch to Ospreys

George North will be moving to Ospreys when his Saints deal ends this summer.

Back in November, North announced that he would be exiting Franklin’s Gardens to return to Wales on a National Dual Contract.

And it has now been confirmed that Ospreys is his region of choice,

North, who has made 87 appearances for Saints since joining from Scarlets in 2013, said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Ospreys and starting a new chapter in my career when I return to Wales.

“I believe the Ospreys have an exciting future with the structure and the recruitment they have put in place and I’m really looking forward to linking up with (new Ospreys boss) Allen (Clarke) and the squad in the summer.

“It was a really positive decision for me to sign a National Dual Contract with the support and structure it provides.

“I have worked alongside the WRU to finalise my choice of region and I would like to thank everyone involved.

“I’m really looking forward to becoming an Osprey.”