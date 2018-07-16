Saints to host Tigers in new cup competition

Saints will face a local derby in the Premiership Rugby Cup this season.

The black, green and gold conclude their pool campaign at home to old foes Leicester Tigers in the new competition.

That clash will take place on Saturday, January 26 (kick-off 3pm) at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints start their cup bid at home, clashing with newly-promoted Bristol Bears on Saturday, October 27 (kick-off 2pm).

That game is followed by away matches against Wasps and Gloucester on consecutive weekends.

Saints go to Wasps on Sunday, November 4 before travelling to Gloucester on Friday, November 9 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Premiership Rugby’s new cup competition involves all 12 Gallagher Premiership clubs and will be played over four pool rounds, including the derby day, followed by the semi-finals and final.

With total prize money of more than half a million pounds, the Premiership Rugby Cup replaces the Anglo-Welsh Cup, and the final will be staged at the home ground of the highest-seeded team.

Saints find themselves in Pool 3, with the three pool winners and the best runner-up moving into the semi-finals.

Pool 1

Exeter Chiefs

Newcastle Falcons

Bath Rugby

Harlequins

Pool 2

Saracens

Leicester Tigers

Sale Sharks

Worcester Warriors

Pool 3

Wasps

Gloucester Rugby

Saints

Bristol Bears