Saints' team spirit getting stronger all the time

Mitch Eadie says Saints' togetherness is increasing all the time as the team look to make it four wins in a row on Friday night.

No.8 Eadie scored a crucial try last Sunday, helping his side to snatch a 15-14 success at Wasps after the clock had gone dead.



Saints have now won both of their Premiership Rugby Cup matches, and they will look to maintain that 100 per cent start to the competition at Kingsholm this week.



"It will be hard, especially going down to Kingsholm, but we'll take a lot from Sunday's game and hopefully showcase that on Friday," Eadie said.



"It's all a learning curve, for me as well, and we're getting tighter as a squad."



At the age of just 26, Eadie was one of the more experienced players on show at the Ricoh Arena last weekend.



And he was delighted to help his team over the line at the end.



"We knew if we stuck to our processes it would come right at the end," Eadie said.



"There were a lot of young guys out there making their debut and they really brought the energy, especially coming off the bench.



"I'm only 26 and they made me feel old, but I'm just proud of the performance the lads put in.



"We stuck to our guns, everyone having an input and making an impact."