Saints targeting a 'sweet' success

Michael Paterson says a victory will be so sweet for Saints when it finally arrives.

The green, black and gold have lost six successive Aviva Premiership matches.

They head to Twickenham to face Harlequins on Saturday on the back of a 35-14 home defeat against Exeter Chiefs last weekend.

Saints were only 11-7 down at half-time, but the Chiefs pulled away during the second period.

And Paterson, who lined up at lock, said: "In the first half we came out and defended really well.

"The boys fronted up and at times we put Exeter under a lot of pressure and on the back foot.

"It's difficult to take because we want that change to happen and it's not going to happen overnight.

"There will be positives when we look at the tape, but we've got a lot of work-ons if we're to get that victory.

"When that victory comes, I'm sure it's going to be sweet."

Saints struggled in the scrum against the Chiefs, conceding a string of penalties as they got on the wrong side of referee Thomas Foley.

"Exeter are a sharp forward pack and they put us under huge pressure at lineout time and at scrums," Paterson said.

"The scrum is a work-on every week for us.

"Scrummaging is an eight-man job, we need to be working together on our technique and we've got to paint the right pictures for the ref.

"Once the ref sees something, he gets on that, and we need to get on the right side of the referees."