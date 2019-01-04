Saints swap their props for Wasps showdown

Sants have opted to swap both of their props for Sunday's trip to Wasps (kick-off 3pm).

After last Friday's win against Exeter, in which Saints conceded several penalties at the scrum, Alex Waller and Paul Hill have both been left out of the starting 15.

Waller is on the bench, but Hill will not be involved at the Ricoh Arena.

Francois van Wyk comes in at loosehead, with Ehren Painter at tighthead.

Tom Wood comes in for Jamie Gibson and will skipper the side in Waller's absence.

In the back line, Fraser Dingwall is the player chosen to take the place of Piers Francis, who dislocated his shoulder early on against Exeter.

Andrew Kellaway, who started for the Wanderers in their win at Wasps last Sunday, does return to the squad after injury, taking Dingwall's place among the replacements.

James Grayson is back on the bench as he provides cover for fly-half Dan Biggar.

For Wasps, England lock Joe Launchbury has recovered from injury to play for the first time since September.

Springbok Juan de Jongh returns to the starting line-up in place of Michael Le Bourgeois, while Nathan Hughes is back in the match-day 23 after missing last weekend's game.

Gaby Lovobalavu’s impressive showing in the Premiership Rugby Shield clash for Wasps A against the Wanderers sees him recalled to the squad among the replacements.

Wasps: Le Roux; Bassett, Campagnaro, De Jongh, Daly; Sopoaga, Robson; Zhvania, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley; Launchbury (c), Rowlands; Shields, Young, Carr.

Replacements: A Harris, B Harris, Stuart, Myall, Hughes, Hampson, Searle, Lovobalavu.

Saints: Tuala; Collins, Dingwall, Burrell, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; van Wyk, Marshall, Painter; Ribbans, Lawes; Wood (c), Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, Waller, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Brüssow, Mitchell, Grayson, Kellaway.