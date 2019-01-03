Saints star Reinach nominated for Premiership prize

Saints star Cobus Reinach has been nominated for the December player of the month award in the Gallagher Premiership.

Reinach was in electric form for his club as he scored four tries in three league matches during the final month of 2018.



The South African scrum-half doubled up in the 16-14 defeat to Newcastle Falcons at Franklin's Gardens on December 1 before helping Saints to turn their league form around in the final two fixtures of the calendar year.



Reinach scored a stunning intercept try against Worcester Warriors, racing from deep inside his own half before diving over the line in a 32-6 success at Sixways.



And he also registered another intercept effort last Friday, bagging the bonus point for the black, green and gold in an incredible 31-28 victory against league leaders Exeter Chiefs at the Gardens.



Reinach has been named on a seven-man shortlist for the player of the month prize. He will be up against Sale Sharks duo Jono Ross and Faf de Klerk, Bath scrum-half Will Chudley, Harlequins flanker Alex Dombrandt, Bristol Bears hooker Harry Thacker and Exeter prop Harry Williams.

A Saints player has not picked up the Premiership player of the month prize since lock Courtney Lawes claimed it in September 2017.



Supporters can have their say via the official Premiership Rugby app, with voting set to close at 1pm on Friday.