Saints star Hartley handed co-captaincy for England's autumn campaign

Saints hooker Dylan Hartley has been named as co-captain alongside Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell for England's autumn international campaign.

Boss Eddie Jones has named a 36-man squad that will fly to Portugal next week to prepare for Tests against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia.

England's first match is against the Springboks on November 3, with the other three fixtures following on successive weekends.

And Hartley will once again help to lead the team as he has done so often and so successfully under Jones.

“I have named Dylan and Owen as co-captains for the series," Jones confirmed.

"They have both been excellent captains for England in the past and will provide a powerful leadership base for us on and off the field."

Courtney Lawes is also in the squad, which will be trimmed down to 23 players on October 30 ahead of the first Test.

“I’m really happy with the squad," Jones said.

"We can only control what we can control and injuries have happened.

"It gives an opportunity for some good new players to play some important Tests for England while players who have been in the squad before, will have to take on more responsibility."

On the training camp in Portugal, Jones said: “We have taken a slightly different approach this year.

"With the World Cup in mind we are going to Portugal in the middle of next week until the Thursday of the Test week so will be back to train at Twickenham the day before we play South Africa.

"As well as giving the players a different experience it also gives them some rest after their club matches before joining up with England.

“The Portugal camp is about getting the team organised.

"The players have all been playing in different systems and with different ideas at their clubs so it’s about producing a team that is absolutely brutal in the physical contest, as the game demands, and also playing a smart English brand of rugby.”

On England’s first Test, against South Africa, Jones added: “South Africa have been going really well. They have a new coach and have selected well. They play a traditional Springbok game up front and move the ball wide when they need to.

"We’ll need to take them on up front and when we have opportunities to score points we have to be good enough to take them.

“We love Twickenham. The players feel the support and we can’t wait to get out there and play in front of 82,000 against South Africa.”

England men’s squad

Forwards

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Dylan Hartley (Saints) co-captain

Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors) - apprentice player

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

George Kruis (Saracens)

Courtney Lawes (Saints)

Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby)

Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs)

Ben Morgan (Gloucester Rugby)

Michael Rhodes (Saracens)

Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors)

Brad Shields (Wasps)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

Elliott Stooke (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Backs

Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks)

Mike Brown (Harlequins)

Danny Care (Harlequins)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby)

Elliot Daly (Wasps)

Nathan Earle (Harlequins)

Owen Farrell (Saracens) co-captain

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors)

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)

Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)