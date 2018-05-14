Saints sign England flanker Haskell

Saints have signed England flanker James Haskell on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old is out of contract this summer, having left Wasps.



He was desperate to remain in the Premiership to keep his dream of representing England in next year's World Cup alive.



And Saints have handed him the chance he craved, bolstering their back row options with the addition of the Windsor-born star.



Haskell has played in 77 Test matches for his country and will bring a vast amount of experience to Franklin's Gardens.



He will compete with the likes of Jamie Gibson, Teimana Harrison, Tom Wood, Heinrich Brüssow and Lewis Ludlam for a place in the back row.

“I’m really excited and humbled to be joining a giant of English rugby in Northampton Saints,” Haskell said.

“Having had the opportunity to play against them for many years now, I know this is a club with a proud history and a set of passionate and loyal supporters who always make their presence felt.

“It’s no secret that I want to continue my international career for as long as possible; the only way I can do that is by putting my best foot forward in club rugby and helping Saints fight their way back into contention for silverware.

“There’s a real buzz around Franklin’s Gardens at the moment with the arrival of Chris Boyd, a new coaching team being put in place and a number of top-quality players also joining the squad.

"I can’t wait to get started in black, green and gold.”