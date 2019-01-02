Saints scrum-half Reinach is 'something special'

Ahsee Tuala has described team-mate Cobus Reinach as 'something special'.

And the Samoan full-back says he is just glad he doesn't have to race the speedy South African scrum-half.

Reinach has been in fine form of late, scoring two key tries in as many Gallagher Premiership games.

Both were intercept scores as Reinach pounced to register eye-catching efforts in crucial wins against Worcester Warriors and Exeter Chiefs.

And Tuala has revealed those heroics are an extension of the kind of electric ability Reinach regularly shows in training.

"He's something special," Tuala said.

"He's playing really well this season and he's just getting better every game.

"I wouldn't want to race him in the 100-metre sprint or a 40-metre dash because he's really quick!

"It's good to see him running around and scoring long-range tries from intercepts.

"He does it at training so it just goes straight onto the pitch.

"It's good to see him ripping up the league.

"Boys are trying to read him and make it difficult for him, but he's doing really well and I'm pretty sure he's going to get better every game."