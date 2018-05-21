Saints quartet get England call for World Rugby U20 Championships

Four Saints players have been named in the England Under-20s squad for the World Rugby U20 Championships in France at the end of the month.

Ehren Painter, Toby Trinder, Fraser Dingwall and James Grayson have all been called up as England go in search of an 11th successive final spot.

Fly-half Grayson was a part of the squad that travelled to Georgia last year, helping the Red Rose reach the final, where they were just pipped to the title by New Zealand.

And Grayson will now look to build on a season that saw him named Saints' young player of the year.

England meet Argentina in Narbonne (May 30, 5.30pm KO BST), Italy (June 3, 3.30pm) in Perpignan and Scotland (June7, 8pm) in Pool B at Beziers' Stade de la Méditerranée.

Narbonne and Perpignan will host the semi-finals and ranking play-offs on June 12, with Beziers hosting all finals day matches on June 17 across two pitches.

England squad

Forwards

Josh Basham (London Irish)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

Beck Cutting (Worcester Warriors)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors)

Aaron Hinkley (Gloucester Rugby)

Ciaran Knight (Gloucester Rugby)

Joel Kpoku (Saracens)

Sam Lewis (Leicester Tigers)

Gabriel Oghre (Wasps)

Ehren Painter (Saints)

James Scott (Worcester Warriors)

Alex Seville (Gloucester Rugby)

Toby Trinder (Saints)

Henry Walker (Gloucester Rugby)

Tom Willis (Wasps)

Backs

Rory Brand (London Irish)

Will Butler (Worcester Warriors)

Ali Crossdale (Saracens)

Fraser Dingwall (Saints)

James Grayson (Saints)

Tom Hardwick (Leicester Tigers)

Gabriel Ibitoye (Harlequins)

Ben Loader (London Irish)

Jordan Olowofela (Leicester Tigers)

Tom Parton (London Irish)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben White (Leicester Tigers)