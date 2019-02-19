Saints full-back Furbank has impressed Boyd since the start

George Furbank is now realising the potential Chris Boyd saw in him when the Kiwi boss walked through the door at Saints last summer.

Furbank has been in fantastic form this season, starting 10 games and scoring three tries in the process.

Rory Hutchinson scored his second try of the season last Saturday

The 22-year-old was on the scoresheet last Saturday, dotting down in the sensational 67-17 Gallagher Premiership success against Sale Sharks at Franklin's Gardens.

And the full-back, who covered at fly-half for 60 minutes against Sale after Dan Biggar was forced off with an injury early on, just keeps going from strength to strength.

But that has come as no surprise to Boyd, who earmarked him as one to watch many months ago.

"George is a really good footballer," said Boyd, who joined Saints from Super Rugby side the Hurricanes prior to the start of the season.

"He's not a big fella but he's very tough, very skilful, understands the game and has a really good feel for the game.

"The way most teams are playing the game at the moment, the difference between the 15 and the 10 in the phase game is not very much so to have him sitting in behind a group of forwards as a playmaker from 15, he's very good at that as well.

"When I came here there were three or four guys that took my eye, looked nicely skilled and he was one of them.

"He had to wait for a little while for his opportunity but now he's taken it and he's done a pretty decent job."

Another youngster who has starred for Saints in recent weeks is Rory Hutchinson.

The 23-year-old centre also scored against Sale, showcasing his skill and composure once again.

"Rory is also a talented, skilful player and he just needs to bring some consistency in his game and up his defence a wee bit," Boyd said.

"He is also a good lad."