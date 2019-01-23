Saints full-back Furbank can't wait to take on Tigers

George Furbank can't wait for his first taste of derby day this weekend.

The 22-year-old Saints Academy graduate will be aiming to keep hold of the full-back slot in the weeks to come.

And he is set to get another chance to make his mark when Leicester Tigers come to Franklin's Gardens for the final Premiership Rugby Cup pool game on Saturday afternoon.

"I'm massively looking forward to Saturday," said Furbank, who started in the 111-3 Challenge Cup thrashing of Timisoara Saracens last Friday.

"It's my first taste of derby day and it's going to be a big challenge.

"We need at least a win to get through (to the semi-finals) so we're going to go out there and give it all we've got."

Furbank has been one of several Academy graduates given a real chance to shine at Saints this season.

And he said: "It's really promising.

"Boys like Dingers (Fraser Dingwall), Grays (James Grayson), Mitch (Alex Mitchell) and Ehren (Painter) are pushing hard for first-team spots and that gives you the motivation to get your head down and work even harder.

"A few of the boys have signed for another two years so there are a good group of us staying around and that's nice."

Furbank has started seven games so far this season, challenging Ahsee Tuala for the full-back spot.

And the Huntingdon-born player said: "I'm in and out of the first team, playing Prem Cup and in Europe, which is nice.

"I've been unlucky with injuries in the past but I've been working pretty hard on rehab and it would be nice to get a string of games together.

"I want to push on, keep playing as much rugby as I can and hopefully do some good things."

Furbank is living out a childhood dream at Saints and he knows exactly what games against Leicester mean to the supporters.

"I've been coming here as a fan since I was young so I know what it means to the club," he said.

"I've watched some of the games and they've been huge.

"The atmosphere is always great here on derby day, so I'm excited."