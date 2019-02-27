Saints duo sign contract extensions

Saints have announced that front row duo Paul Hill and Reece Marshall have put pen to paper on contract extensions with the club.

Tighthead prop Hill has made 79 appearances since joining from Yorkshire Carnegie in 2015.

Reece Marshall has signed a contract extension

He has also earned five England senior caps, having previously represented his country at Under-16, Under-17, Under-18 and Under-20 level, claiming the Junior World Championship title with the latter in 2014.

And Hill is now relishing the prospect of pushing on towards becoming a Saints centurion.

“I’m really happy to have signed a new contract with Saints,” said Hill.

“I’m as determined as ever to work hard, keep on improving, and to play as regularly as I can.

“We have plenty of competition to play throughout the squad and the front row is no different; everyone is trying to get better every day and I’m positive this is the best possible environment for me to grow as a player.”

Meanwhile, 24-year-old hooker Marshall initially joined the club in 2013 after progressing through the Saints Academy.

He marked his Premiership debut during the 2017/18 campaign with a try against Saracens.

He has scored three times in 14 appearances so far this term in all competitions, and has been rivalling James Fish for a regular starting spot with Dylan Hartley and Mike Haywood injured.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be staying here for at least the next two years,” said Marshall.

“I had a tricky start to this season with injury but it’s been amazing to come back from that with the help of everyone at Saints, get opportunities to play and be a part of all the progress we are making here on the field.

“The staff at the club are top class, while the whole squad is really starting to gel now and show the potential we clearly have here.

“The prospect of being involved in that over the next couple of years is really exciting and I can’t wait to grow as a player and a person, while giving my all to the club.”

Hill and Marshall both started in last weekend’s 27-26 Gallagher Premiership win against Bath Rugby.

And Saints boss Chris Boyd has been impressed with their progress so far this season.

“Paul and Reece have both really bought into what we’re trying to achieve on the field,” said Boyd.

“They are two very impressive young men; they have an excellent attitude, are always looking to improve and want to fight for their place in the side.

“It’s really important to keep good young guys like this around the environment, so I’m delighted they are staying on at Saints.”