Saints duo selected in Premiership dream team

Two Saints players have been named in BT Sport's Premiership dream team for the 2017/18 season.

Jamie Gibson and Rob Horne, who won Saints' players and supporters' player of the season prizes, both made it into the 15, which contained players from eight of the league's 12 teams.

Jamie Gibson made it into the league's best 15

Gibson was on the six-man shortlist for the Premiership player of the season accolade, but he missed out, with Newcastle Falcons wing Vereniki Goneva claiming the award.

Falcons boss Dean Richards was crowned Premiership director of rugby of the season.

Exeter Chiefs No.8 Sam Simmonds won the Land Rover discovery of the season award.

Mike Haywood's try against Harlequins, which was nominated for score of the season, did not grab the glory as the prize went to Newcastle's Sinoti Sinoti for his try against Exeter.

BT Sport Premiership dream team 2017/18

15. Willie Le Roux – Wasps

14. Vereniki Goneva – Newcastle Falcons

13. Rob Horne – Saints

12. Matt Toomua – Leicester Tigers

11. Josh Adams – Worcester Warriors

10. Danny Cipriani - Wasps

9. Faf De Klerk – Sale Sharks

1. Ellis Genge – Leicester Tigers

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie – Exeter Chiefs

3. John Afoa – Gloucester Rugby

4. Calum Green – Newcastle Falcons

5. Ed Slater – Gloucester Rugby

6. Jamie Gibson – Saints

7. Don Armand – Exeter Chiefs

8. Sam Simmonds – Exeter Chiefs