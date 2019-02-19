Saints centre Burrell signs for Super League side

Luther Burrell will switch back to rugby league when his Saints contract ends this summer, with the centre agreeing a deal to join Warrington Wolves.

Burrell played age-grade rugby league for Huddersfield Giants before moving to union with Leeds Carnegie in 2009.



He joined Sale Sharks two years later before heading to Saints in the summer of 2012.



The 31-year-old has gone on to rack up 158 appearances so far for the black, green and gold, scoring 29 tries in the process.



And he is now heading back to where it all began, in rugby league.

Burrell said: “My background is predominantly in rugby league as I grew up in the north, in Huddersfield, surrounded by the sport and playing it at school.



"It’s never really left my blood; I guess my aim was to always try my hand at it one day and I’m buzzing to get involved with rugby league and the Super League.



"I’m excited about the challenge ahead as it’s fresh for me.



"I’ve had some great times in rugby union, and I’ve had some adverse times, so for me to have this opportunity to play rugby league and see how far I can get with a great team is exciting.



“The Warrington club is run amazingly well.



"(Warrington head coach) Pricey (Steve Price) was unbelievable when I met him; it was exciting from the first meeting.



"I know a couple of the boys too. I know Josh Charnley from his time in union and I’ve been speaking to him; his message was about how great the club is and from the outside you can see it has aspirations.



"I’ve watched rugby league throughout my union career so to join a club like Warrington, who were finalists last year and have a fantastic squad this season, is exciting as it is a club that is going places.



“I know I will need to earn the trust of my team-mates first and foremost.



"I also hope to bring some physicality, that edge and the ability to break the line.



"I’ve had the opportunity to play for England in union and to play on some of the biggest stages in finals.



"I’d like to think I can transfer the experience I have gained into rugby league.



"I’m not here to make up the numbers, I’m coming over and I mean business.



“I want the fans to get to know me for themselves.



"I’m a northern boy and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone in the squad and getting in the mix with the Wire fans as I know it’s a big rugby town.”