Saints boss Boyd tells fringe players and youngsters to stake their claim

Chris Boyd says members of his Saints squad can use the upcoming Premiership Rugby Cup games to issue a reminder of their qualities.

Boyd is set to blood several youngsters over the next few weeks, while also reintegrating players who have been injured and those who haven't been selected.

Plenty of first-team regulars will be given time off as the Saints boss uses the new competition to take a look at every option at his disposal.

And Boyd says it is important that everyone takes their chance, starting with Saturday's home game against Bristol Bears.

"They'll finally get an opportunity and it's a part of growing and learning as a professional," said Boyd, who takes his team to Wasps and Gloucester after this weekend's clash.

"You can sometimes go weeks, months or even years where you're the guy at training and you don't get to put one to 23 on your jersey.

"By and large most of the guys will get a chance over the next few weeks and it's their opportunity to say 'don't forget about me'.

"The next three weeks are about giving the highly-raced guys some regeneration and they will play parts of the next few games, but not all of them.

"For the guys returning from injury, it's a chance to solidify some form and for the young guys and the guys on the roster who aren't getting game time, it's their chance to say 'I'm here, don't forget me'.

"We've got some Premiership games after that, a couple more European games before Christmas and it just keeps trucking on."