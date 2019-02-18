Saints boss Boyd salutes 'warrior' Wood

Chris Boyd saluted 'warrior' Tom Wood for the forward's 'outstanding' showing against Sale Sharks on Saturday.

Wood skippered Saints from No.8 and delivered a gargantuan display in a stunning 67-17 Gallagher Premiership win at Franklin's Gardens.

The black, green and gold scored nine tries as they put the Sharks to the sword in ruthless fashion.

And Wood was at the forefront of the performance, backing up his big effort in the previous week's Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final victory against Newcastle Falcons.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has admitted he would love to stay at Saints.

And performances like the one against Sale will not do Wood's chances of remaining a Northampton player any harm.

"I just thought he was outstanding on Saturday," said Saints boss Boyd.

"He was injured when I came here at the start of the season and I admire the way he just grafted and grafted and grafted to get himself in a position to be selected.

"Tom Wood is a warrior in the truest sense of the word. He doesn't back down, he doesn't give up, he just keeps grafting.

"By his own admission he's got a diesel engine not a turbo-charged one, he just keeps on keeping on.

"It was an outstanding performance from him both in the way he played and the way he led."