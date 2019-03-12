Saints bid to put 'disaster of a defeat' behind them ahead of huge matches

Tom Wood admits Saints' defeat to Bristol last Saturday was a 'disaster of a result'.

But the flanker has urged his team to 'keep soldiering on' as they prepare for some season-defining matches in the coming weeks.

Piers O'Conor's try and Ian Madigan's conversion deep into added time denied 11-man Saints a bonus-point success against Bristol on Saturday.

The Bears walked away with a 26-24 victory to leave Chris Boyd's side reeling.

But they must rebuild quickly with Sunday's Premiership Rugby Cup final at home to Saracens followed by a Gallagher Premiership trip to Leicester Tigers five days later.

Saints also go to Clermont Auvergne for a European Challenge Cup quarter-final before the month is out.

And Wood said: "Every game's massive, there's never an easy one and I've never turned up to work on a Monday and had it said not to worry too much and that this will be a walkover.

"We've got to take what happened last weekend on the chin. It was a disaster of a result really because Bristol at home, with all respect to them, is a game we have to win.

"We're gutted we haven't managed to win, but we've got no choice now than to take it on the chin, do it with dignity, say well done to them and get back on the horse this week.

"We've got to prepare for what is going to be some massive weeks.

"They don't come much bigger than a cup final against Saracens and then Leicester at Welford Road.

"We've got no choice but to just keep soldiering on."