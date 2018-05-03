Saints announce 15 players will leave the club this summer

Saints have announced the list of players who the club will be saying goodbye to after the clash with Worcester Warriors on Saturday (kick-off 4pm).

A total of 15 men will be exiting Franklin's Gardens following the final-day fixture.



The list includes long-serving stars Ben Foden, Stephen Myler, George North and Christian Day, who all helped the club to claim Premiership and Challenge Cup glory in 2014.



The club has invited supporters onto the hallowed Gardens turf following the match to celebrate the squad’s accomplishments this season and also toast the players that will be moving on to pastures new next term.



The playing squad will complete a lap of honour around the ground with their families immediately after the final whistle while a stage is constructed in front of the Church’s Stand that will face out onto the pitch.



Then, supporters will be welcomed onto the pitch for the annual presentation of shirts to the departing players.



Saints leavers 2018 (confirmed destination in brackets)

Stephen Myler

Ben Foden

Christian Day (retiring)

George North (Ospreys)

Ben Nutley (Coventry)

Kieran Brookes

Tom Stephenson

Nic Groom (Lions)

Campese Ma’afu (Ealing Trailfinders)

Rob Horne (retiring)

Charlie Clare (Bedford Blues)

Juan Pablo Estelles

Matt Beesley (Ealing Trailfinders)

Jordan Onojaife (Ealing Trailfinders)

Will Allman