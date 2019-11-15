World Cup stars and All Blacks aces involved for Saints against Lyon

Saints have brought back their World Cup stars for Sunday's Champions Cup clash with Lyon at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 1pm).

And they are set to hand debuts to their two new All Blacks aces, with Owen Franks and Matt Proctor named among the replacements.

Franks and Proctor arrived last week and have now had time to get up to speed with life at Saints, meaning they are ready to be unleashed this weekend.

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Cobus Reinach, Dan Biggar and Piers Francis all returned to training following World Cup duty on Tuesday and they all start against Lyon.

It means there are a total of six changes to the team that lost 22-13 to Bath in the Gallagher Premiership game at The Rec last weekend.

Alex Waller returns in place of Ben Franks, who is ruled out with an elbow injury.

Scrum-half Henry Taylor is also absent as he has been sidelined for six weeks due to a broken thumb.

Saints: Furbank; Collins, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (cc), Haywood, Painter; Ribbans, Lawes; Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (cc).

Replacements: Fish, van Wyk, O Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, J Mitchell, Proctor, Tuala.