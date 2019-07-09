Wood unfazed by Saints' impending Premiership fixtures announcement

Tom Wood isn't paying too much attention to Wednesday's Gallagher Premiership fixtures announcement.

But the Saints flanker is interested to see who his side get on the opening day as sights begin to sharpen on the new season.

The Premiership fixtures for the forthcoming campaign will be announced at 11am on Wednesday.

The start of the league season will not come until mid-October this year due to the Rugby World Cup, which starts in Japan in September.

Saints will kick-off the campaign in the Premiership Rugby Cup pool stages before the Premiership returns on the weekend of October 19.

But while supporters will be intrigued to see their team's schedule, it holds less sway with experienced flanker Wood.

When asked whether he is excited about the fixtures announcement, Wood replied: "Honestly, no, not really - I didn't know until you just told me.

"I don't pay any attention to it if I'm honest.

"I guess it will be interesting to see who we've got first up. I suppose the first game is an interesting one because you don't want to get off to a bad start and put yourselves on the back foot from game one.

"After all the hard work you do in pre-season and all the high hopes from the warm-up games, to go and lose your first game is always a bit deflating.

"But you've got to play everyone twice, the opposition is the opposition so it's not worth getting too upset or excited about anything."

Saints are now in the second week of pre-season training.

"It's week two and it's the usual to be honest," said Wood.

"It's a long pre-season so we don't have to rush things.

"Physically we're starting off fast but we're not doing too much rugby, too many meetings or anything too early.

"We're working on the fundamentals, real basic stuff and then fitness and weights."