Wood to be rested with Saints set to make big changes for Benetton clash

Chris Boyd says Tom Wood will be rested for Saturday's game at Benetton with Saints set to make as many as nine changes to the team that beat Lyon.

The black, green and gold bagged a crucial 25-14 win in the Champions Cup opener last Sunday, having opted to start their returning World Cup players.

Saints will now be desperate to back up the success with a win in Italy this weekend.

And Boyd spoke about the potential team selection at Saints' season ticket holders' forum at Franklin's Gardens on Tuesday night.

"Without letting the cat out of the bag, I think we've made about nine changes to the team for this week," Boyd said.

"It's really about preserving people and having trust and faith in the bigger squad.

"As an example, Tom Wood, who has played really well for us this year, is a bit like The Last of the Mohicans - he's starting to creak - so Woody's not going to Benetton, he's having a rest, and there are a couple of other guys who are having a rest as well.

"If we're sensible about the rest and rotation of our players and we believe and trust in the young guys, there's no reason we can't keep doing the best we can.

"We'll see where we go, but we're certainly not putting any emphasis on one competition over the other at this stage."