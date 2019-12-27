Waller tells Saints to show their character against Gloucester

Alex Waller has told Saints it is time to show their character as they look to put a stop to their losing run this weekend.

The black, green and gold have been involved in some brutal battles during December, squaring up to Leinster - twice - and Sale Sharks.

They have lost all three matches, failing to pick up a point in any of them.

But Saints now return home for a sold-out game against Gloucester at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

And Waller said: "I said in the dressing room after the game (at Sale) that how we react will show the character of our squad.

"We've got a big game this weekend against Gloucester.

"We've had to address mistakes and move on.

"It's back to the drawing board, plenty to learn from, not the end of the world and certainly not the end of the season.

"We had a good run in the Prem and it would be unrealistic to win every game."

Saints were unable to score a single point during the second period at the AJ Bell Stadium last weekend as Sale shut them out to record a 22-10 Gallagher Premiership success.

And co-captain Waller said: "It was frustrating to be part of.

"Credit to Sale because they took their opportunities but we didn't quite execute our game plan or our launch process.

"We got our backs against the wall in the first quarter of the first half.

"We had a sloppy receipt of the kick-off and we put ourselves under pressure, but I thought we defended that part of the game well.

"The first try was a lapse and it was the story of the game because compounding those errors was what cost us.

"We did go into half-time feeling confident we could come out and correct the errors and win the game but the first 10 minutes of the half were poor from us."