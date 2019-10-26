Vesty tells Saints they must show consistency as Warriors come calling

Last season, Saints went away from home and secured some hugely impressive wins.

They won at the likes of Leicester Tigers, Harlequins and Newcastle Falcons.

But they never really got close to the top-two positions and that owed much to some costly lapses, especially at Franklin's Gardens.

They were expected to beat teams such as the Falcons and Bristol Bears when those clubs came calling in Northampton.

But expectation did not turn into reality.

And Saints are hoping to avoid what would be a much more painful example of that this weekend.

They go into Saturday's home game against Worcester Warriors on the crest of a wave following away wins against Leicester Tigers and Saracens.

The Gallagher Premiership opening-day success at Allianz Park last weekend was particularly eye-catching.

But Saints know they must now make sure that gargantuan effort doesn't go to waste against a Warriors team who put Leicester to the sword at Sixways last Saturday.

"We need to be more consistent this year - that was our biggest criticism from last year," said attack coach Sam Vesty, who moved to Saints from Worcester in the summer of 2018.

"We were brilliant then we were average and then brilliant again and then poor.

"We need to be more consistently good and that's where the squad needs to go now.

"It's not just about beating Sarries away, it's about being consistently good for 22 games."

Vesty certainly played his part in Worcester's progress, building a big reputation during his time at Sixways.

And he has been impressed by the Warriors' resurgence.

"Worcester are a dangerous outfit and they can hurt us all over the park with some quality players," Vesty said.

"They are going to step up and be physical in defence.

"It was a great win for them last week, where they scored a couple of tries and defended really well for the rest of the game so they have progressed.

"If we're not on our A game, we're not going to come away with a win.

"We need to be absolutely on our mettle but it's a home game at a packed Franklin's Gardens for the first time in the Premiership season so it's really exciting for us."

The Saints players will be expected to remain cool, calm and collected when they go in search of another win this weekend.

But they certainly weren't at the final whistle at Allianz Park - and neither were most of the coaches.

While Chris Boyd remained unmoved at the conclusion of the game, Phil Dowson, Vesty and Alan Dickens could be seen celebrating with real emotion, so much so that Vesty dropped his notebook into the press box below.

"He (Boyd) was certainly the calmest in that group there, wasn't he?," Vesty said, smiling.

"Day to day, he's a very calm character, doesn't get too high when we're high or too low when we're down.

"The consistency of that is perfect and that's absolutely what you need.

"It's a difficult place to go and they stop you playing your game so for us to put in such a determined win, we couldn't hold back our happiness and our feelings.

"I got my notebook back thankfully, it was in the media department!"

Vesty and Co could certainly be forgiven for their celebrations, which came after a sizeable showing from their side.

"It was a really gutsy, determined 80-minute performance," Vesty said.

"Defensively we were superb and it gave us a chance to win the game at the end.

"The boys kept their composure and nailed it so we were very happy."