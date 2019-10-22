Vesty gives injury update ahead of Saints' clash with Worcester

Taqele Naiyaravoro is a doubt for Saints' clash with Worcester Warriors this weekend.

The powerhouse wing was forced off in the impressive 27-25 Gallagher Premiership opening-day win at Saracens last Saturday after suffering an ankle injury.



He has spent the early part of this week in a surgical boot, but attack coach Sam Vesty is remaining hopeful that Naiayaravoro will be available for Saturday's game at Franklin's Gardens.



"Big T has been in a boot for a couple of days but that's more precautionary and he'll be moving around towards the back end of the week," Vesty said.



Teimana Harrison missed last weekend's game at Allianz Park due to a chest injury, which forced him to withdraw on the Friday.



But Vesty said: "It was precautionary that he pulled out and he's running around fine and looking good."



More good news comes in the form of Jamie Gibson and Mike Haywood, who are close to making their first appearances of the season following respective shoulder and knee injuries.



"It's good to have those guys back training with us and it's full-on training now," Vesty said.



"They're getting very close to returning and they are great guys to have around."



Also back in training are Api Ratuniyarawa and Ahsee Tuala, who were given last week off following the conclusion of the World Cup duties with Fiji and Samoa respectively.



But Saints are set to remain without Harry Mallinder (knee), Dylan Hartley (knee), Alex Mitchell (knee), Reece Marshall (hamstring) and Paddy Ryan (knee), while Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Piers Francis, Cobus Reinach and Dan Biggar are still at the World Cup.