Van Wyk: Win at Benetton felt like a defeat for Saints

Francois van Wyk says Saints 'felt like we lost' after their dramatic 35-32 success at Benetton on Saturday afternoon.

Dan Biggar slotted a penalty with the final kick of the match to earn a crucial Champions Cup away win for Chris Boyd's side.

But there was little celebration in the away dressing room after the game, with some strong words said.

And prop van Wyk, who delivered a powerful showing, said: "In the changing room it felt like we lost.

"We're not happy with the first-half performance.

"Second half we were a little bit better but it wasn't a great performance.

"We kept it in the hands of the ref and then Dan Biggar to get us the win.

"It wasn't a great performance."

Saints were 25-8 down at Stadio Comunale di Monigo, but Cobus Reinach scored just before the break to breathe new life into the team.

They racked up 24 unanswered points before Benetton grabbed their bonus-point try to level things up.

But Biggar had the final say, holding his nerve to land a tricky penalty after Benetton wing Ratuva Tavuyara was penalised for a deliberate knock-on.

"They came at us very hard at the breakdown and we can't afford to rely on the ref with calls like that," van Wyk added.

"We need to take ownership.

"Urgency was a big thing for us and we lacked that in the first half.

"We got the five points and we're still alive in this competition but we need to go back this week and have a look at ourselves because we need to be better."