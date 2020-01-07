'Thank God for the big man' - Harrison hails late hero Naiyaravoro and Saints' character

'Thank God for the big man'.

Those were the words of Teimana Harrison as he discussed the late Taqele Naiyaravoro try that won the game for Saints at Wasps on Sunday.

Naiyaravoro powered over with three minutes to play, earning his side a precious 35-31 bonus-point success at the Ricoh Arena.

Saints had gone down to 13 men following a red card for Tom Collins and a yellow for Cobus Reinach.

But they kept fighting, and replacement back Naiyaravoro eventually got them over the line.

And man of the match Harrison said: "There's a lot for us to work on after throwing away a lead like we did, but the character to come back and get a result away from home at a place we've come unstuck a few times is massive for our squad.

"It's massive for our character building and I'm really proud of the boys.

"Boydy (Saints boss Chris Boyd) has been building and building it since he came and we've got massive belief in each other.

"It came down to hard work and graft - and thank God for the big man!"

Harrison was key once again as Saints delivered a stirring response, having surrendered a 28-10 lead during the second half.

And he added: "You could get your head down and start sulking when you go down to 14 and 13 men, and it's quite hard not to, so for the boys to keep their heads up and work hard for that victory is something special.

"It's something you can't teach."

The win kept Saints in second place in the Gallagher Premiership, just a point behind leaders Exeter Chiefs.

"These are important games when you get to the end of the season position wise in the table," Harrison said.

"If you throw away games like that, all of a sudden you've got an away semi-final or no semi-final at all."