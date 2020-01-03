Scrum-half Henry 'buzzing' to be back in action at Saints

Henry Taylor is so happy to be back in action for Saints.

The scrum-half made his return from a broken thumb off the bench last weekend, helping his side to beat Gloucester 33-26 at Franklin's Gardens.

Taylor, who suffered the thumb injury at Bath on November 9, replaced Cobus Reinach during the second half and showed a real appetite.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a blistering start to his Saints career earlier this season, starting regularly at No.9 after joining from Saracens last summer.

And he will now look to rival South Africa star Reinach for starts in the weeks and months to come.

"The surgeon said I'd be out for six to eight weeks and I told them I thought I'd be back in five to seven," Taylor explained.

"The surgeon was really good and I probably pestered him way too much on the phone but I got back in the right time and the right protocol.

"I was pushing to come back inside five weeks but they were adamant I give it one more week and there was no pressure on me.

"I'm just buzzing to be back now."

When asked about his performance last weekend, Taylor said: "I've spoken to the coaches and I did some things well and some things badly, but I guess I'm a bit rusty because I've been out for six weeks and I'm not seeing things quite as quickly as I was.

"But I've been training hard this week and I'm building nicely into the game against Wasps.

"I'm excited to be back."

Taylor is now setting his sights on Sunday's trip to the Ricoh Arena, where Saints will face a Wasps side buoyed by their 26-21 win at Bristol Bears last Friday.

"We've been talking about the Ricoh Arena a little bit this week and about building our own atmosphere when we get there," Taylor said.

"It's a tough place to go and find any rhythm or atmosphere. You're not going to get a huge buzz out of the crowd.

"We've really been focusing on ourselves and working hard on our defence.

"We score wonderful, magic tries at times but then let them sneak back in so we've been working to build our energy through the game."