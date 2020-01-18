Saracens' relegation from England's top tier is confirmed

Premiership Rugby has confired that Saracens will be relegated from the Premiership at the end of the current season.

This action follows the conclusion of dialogue between Premiership Rugby and Saracens over the club’s compliance with the salary cap regulations, which began in November 2019 after the club received a sanction in respect of breaches in past seasons.

Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby, said: "Premiership Rugby is prepared to take strong action to enforce the regulations governing fair competition between our clubs.

"At the conclusion of dialogue with Saracens about their compliance with the salary cap regulations, it has been decided that Saracens will be relegated at the end of this season.

"At the same as enforcing the existing regulations, we want to ensure a level playing field for all clubs in the future, which is why we have asked Lord Myners to carry out an independently-led review of the salary cap.

"As part of this process, we will soon be announcing an open consultation so that everyone involved in the game has the opportunity to contribute to its future.

"The actions that we have taken – dealing with breaches of the current regulations and reviewing the system for the future – will help us to build a stronger league and uphold the confidence of supporters."

Following the decision over Saracens’ relegation, the club will continue to compete in the Gallagher Premiership through to the end of the 2019/20 season.

Neil Golding, chairman of Saracens, said: "As the new chairman of Saracens I acknowledge the club has made errors in the past and we unreservedly apologise for those mistakes.

"I and the rest of the board are committed to overseeing stringent new governance measures to ensure regulatory compliance going forward.’’