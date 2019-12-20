Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints: Tom Vickers' big match preview

Fixture: Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round six)



Venue: AJ Bell Stadium, Eccles



Date and kick-off time: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 3pm



Live television coverage: None



Weather forecast: 8c, partly cloudy



Referee: JP Doyle (175th Premiership game)



Sale Sharks: Hammersley; Ashton, S James, van Rensburg, McGuigan; R du Preez, de Klerk; Oosthuizen, van der Merwe, John; Evans, Phillips; Ross (c), T Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, Cooper-Woolley, Postlethwaite, B. Curry, Cliff, MacGinty, Solomona.



Saints: Furbank; Collins, Proctor, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (cc), Haywood, Painter; Moon, Lawes; Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (cc).

Replacements: Matavesi, van Wyk, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Eadie, Tupai, Francis, Tuala.



Outs: Saints: Alex Mitchell (knee), Reece Marshall (hamstring), Reuben Bird-Tulloch (hand), Henry Taylor (thumb), Ben Franks (elbow), David Ribbans (back), James Fish (head), Jamie Gibson (ankle), Tommy Freeman (illness).



Most recent meeting: Saturday, September 21, 2019: Sale Sharks 39 Saints 18 (Premiership Rugby Cup)



Tom's preview: It's a case of out of the frying pan into the fire for Saints this Saturday.



Because after being tasked with getting over the disappointment of their Champions Cup double-header, they are immediately thrown back into another huge encounter.



While games don't get much tougher than a match-up with Leinster in Dublin, trips to Sale's AJ Bell Stadium aren't too far behind.



And with the Sharks having more bite in their squad this season than any time in recent history, this will be another massive ask for Saints.



However, this is the chance for them to make a real statement.



To show they can cope with big defeats and that they can bounce back in style.



There would be no better way to get over the Dublin hangover than to secure a sobering success at Sale, a tough team built in the image of their boss, Steve Diamond.



But it can no longer be said that the Sharks are all about pure forward power.



They have an array of stars in their backline and they have been tipped by some as dark horses for the Premiership title this season.



Much of that belief in what Sale can offer comes from their home form.



Teams don't like visiting the AJ Bell Stadium due to its compact nature and the lack of atmosphere it sometimes has.



In fact, Saints have only won on two of their seven visits to the ground in the Premiership, showing just how tough they have found it.



In the past, they have seen Sale suffocate them, stopping them getting into the groove.



And if that is the case again this weekend, they will be in for another long day, much like the one in Dublin.



But if you want to win titles, these are the kind of hurdles you have to overcome.



Teams like Saracens and Exeter have shown how to win at the AJ Bell Stadium in recent times.



And even Gloucester stuck it out to secure victory there this season.



So it can be done.



And with Saints welcoming back a host of key players, they should travel north with their belief undimmed by recent events in Europe.



They are top of the Premiership table for a reason - and they must now show why.



Tom's prediction: Trips to the AJ Bell Stadium are traditionally extremely difficult for Saints, and this won't be any different. But with the players desperate to bounce back from what happened against Leinster and several stars returning, Saints have the firepower to grab the win they want this weekend. Sale Sharks 18 Saints 24