Frustrated Saints are snowed off in Romania

Saints suffered Challenge Cup frustration as their clash with Timisoara Saracens was cancelled 30 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time of 2.30pm in Romania on Saturday afternoon.

Following heavy snowfall overnight, referee Joy Neville was left with no choice but to call off the game at the Stadionul Dan Păltinișanu.

Every effort was made to get the match on, but despite numerous attempts to shovel snow from the surface, it was simply too deep and continued to fall throughout the day.

Saints are set to fly back to England today with a decision on an allocation of points to be made early next week following an EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) process.

Saints’ next Challenge Cup match comes at Clermont Auvergne on Saturday, January 12.

They conclude the pool stages with a home game against Timisoara on Friday, January 18.